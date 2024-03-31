Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.88.

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,558,306 shares of company stock worth $956,098,061. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $114.11 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $131.06. The company has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.