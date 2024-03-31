Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMY) Declares $1.07 Dividend

Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWMY opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.12. Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $23.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

