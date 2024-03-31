Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Down 29.8% in March

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,666,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the February 29th total of 9,489,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYLLF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. 58,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,049. Deep Yellow has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82.

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

