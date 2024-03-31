Dechtman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,158 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 14.7% of Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $480.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,065,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. The company’s fifty day moving average is $463.93 and its 200 day moving average is $430.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $366.29 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

