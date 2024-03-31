Decentralized Social Trading Down 5% Over Last Week (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for $30.87 or 0.00043719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $325.13 million and $10.22 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

