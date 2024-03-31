Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Cytokinetics worth $21,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 244.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 854,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,459,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,114,000 after purchasing an additional 736,791 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 119.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,093,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 595,708 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $2,202,726.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,015.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $2,202,726.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,015.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $382,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,387 shares of company stock worth $10,035,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CYTK. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ CYTK traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $70.11. 1,612,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,084. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.59.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

