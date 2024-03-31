CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Down 21.8% in March

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 29th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CV Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CVSI remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,024. CV Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. CV Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 74.93%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.