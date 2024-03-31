Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the February 29th total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research downgraded Cumulus Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
View Our Latest Analysis on CMLS
Institutional Trading of Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media Stock Up 11.1 %
Shares of CMLS stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.59. 68,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,227. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($2.01). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Cumulus Media Company Profile
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
