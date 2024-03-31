Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the February 29th total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research downgraded Cumulus Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMLS stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.59. 68,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,227. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($2.01). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

