Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $126.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.92.

CFR stock opened at $112.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.26. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $120.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

