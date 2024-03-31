Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 2,214 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $323,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 41,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in General Mills by 5.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 342,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $69.97. 5,995,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,048,828. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

