Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Purchases 960 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.87. 1,267,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.79. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -481.81%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

