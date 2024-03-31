Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Purchases 220 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.86. 459,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,999. The company has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.