Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $7.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.3% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $524.34. The company had a trading volume of 252,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $515.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $368.39 and a 52 week high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

