Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $3.90 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,177. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $230.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.80 and its 200-day moving average is $190.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

