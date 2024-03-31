Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of TFC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,405,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,753,314. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of -36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.
In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
