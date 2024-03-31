Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.60. 33,461,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,692,152. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

