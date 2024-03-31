Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Acquires 245 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.88. The company had a trading volume of 368,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,024. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

