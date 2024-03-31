CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUBE

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CUBE stock opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.69. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $48.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in CubeSmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 79,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in CubeSmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in CubeSmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.