CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. CSX has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

