CRH (NYSE:CRH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.64.

CRH Stock Up 0.3 %

CRH Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CRH opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11. CRH has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $88.00.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CRH by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in CRH by 15.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CRH by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 14.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

