Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,759,900 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the February 29th total of 1,367,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,481,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

Shares of CRLBF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.07. 948,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRLBF. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

