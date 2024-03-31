Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives $181.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.73.
BAP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
Credicorp Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE BAP opened at $169.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $179.53.
Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 20.17%. On average, analysts expect that Credicorp will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.
About Credicorp
Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.
