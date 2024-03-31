Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Barclays

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CUZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

