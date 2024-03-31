Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 827 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Courage Miller Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.70. 134,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

