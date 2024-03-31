Courage Miller Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 5.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 212,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 294,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Flower City Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,393,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.63. 5,326,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,708,837. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.50.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.