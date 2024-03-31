Cosmos Price Hits $12.29 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.29 or 0.00017403 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.81 billion and $115.94 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00075531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00025789 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010318 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

