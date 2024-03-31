Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW) Short Interest Update

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the February 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 stock. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,300 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Performance

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

