Copeland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Cabot worth $39,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 460.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Cabot by 91.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Trading Up 0.4 %

Cabot stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $92.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.28 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Insider Activity at Cabot

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBT shares. UBS Group downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Cabot in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

