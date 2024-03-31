Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.7% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.76.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE HD opened at $383.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.40 and its 200 day moving average is $335.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

