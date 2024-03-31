ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

CNVVY remained flat at $14.72 during trading on Friday. 119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,770. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

ConvaTec Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.1432 dividend. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

