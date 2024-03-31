Contrasting RealReal (REAL) and The Competition

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare RealReal to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RealReal and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million -$168.47 million -2.34 RealReal Competitors $1.93 billion $32.37 million 10.80

RealReal’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

64.7% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RealReal and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 RealReal Competitors 120 540 460 6 2.31

RealReal currently has a consensus price target of $3.60, suggesting a potential downside of 7.93%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential downside of 0.01%. Given RealReal’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RealReal has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% RealReal Competitors -23.16% -42.80% -4.42%

Risk & Volatility

RealReal has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal’s competitors have a beta of 1.09, meaning that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RealReal competitors beat RealReal on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

