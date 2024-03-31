Conflux Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.82 Billion (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 31st. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $1.82 billion and approximately $68.09 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,609.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.40 or 0.00858806 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.61 or 0.00146737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00047806 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00054674 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.50 or 0.00181982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.55 or 0.00136734 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,985,406,391 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,933,383 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,985,244,409.95 with 3,847,744,396.72 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.48219511 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $83,848,065.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

