Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $85.00.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.80.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.56. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $125.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.52.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 24.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,788,000 after buying an additional 1,034,546 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Concentrix by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Concentrix by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

