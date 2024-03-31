Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Bank of America

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCFree Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $85.00.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNXC

Concentrix Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.56. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $125.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.52.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 24.95%.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,788,000 after buying an additional 1,034,546 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Concentrix by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Concentrix by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concentrix

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.