Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives $124.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNXC. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average is $83.52. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $59.23 and a 12 month high of $125.80.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 24.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 98.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 381.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Concentrix by 702.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

