Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $133.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,079,000 after acquiring an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,381,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 757,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

