Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTBI

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CTBI opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $768.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.67. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $45.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark A. Gooch acquired 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.68 per share, with a total value of $35,678.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,320.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.28 per share, with a total value of $78,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,401 shares in the company, valued at $565,671.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Gooch acquired 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,678.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,320.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,252 shares of company stock worth $213,203 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Community Trust Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Trust Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.