Columbus Macro LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

VWOB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.85. 257,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,795. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

