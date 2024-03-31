Columbus Macro LLC Invests $661,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.98. 705,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,127. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.25.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

