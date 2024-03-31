Columbus Macro LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.5% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IVV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $507.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $400.45 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

