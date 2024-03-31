Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 809 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,089,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 30,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.60. 1,945,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,029. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.03.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

