Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $120,140,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $110.52. 4,049,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.85. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

