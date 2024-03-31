Colorado Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.8% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $86.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,626,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.10.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

