Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,727 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $73.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $58.09 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CTSH. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

