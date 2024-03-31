Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CVLY opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $219.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

Featured Stories

