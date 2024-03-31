CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Up 17.5% in March

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the February 29th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 67,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,130. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $428.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 18,683.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 465.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

