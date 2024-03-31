CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Up 17.5% in March

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the February 29th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of CNB Financial stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 67,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,130. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $428.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 18,683.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 465.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
