CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 51,560 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,560 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,486. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.53.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

