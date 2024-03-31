CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $11.50 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 2.8% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance
Shares of VDC stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $204.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,131. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $204.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.