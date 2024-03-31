CMH Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,594,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.29.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

