CMH Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CMH Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,355 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,030 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 2.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $725,870,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Target by 37,301.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Target by 252.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.73.

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.21. 3,716,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,075,493. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $177.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

