CMH Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 3.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 125.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.4 %

ServiceNow stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $762.40. 1,083,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,368. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.68 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a PE ratio of 90.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $770.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $681.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

